Man stabbed in the head in west Belfast

Police are investigating the stabbing (Niall Carson/PA)
Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 14:03
Dominic McGrath, PA

A man has been stabbed in the head in Belfast.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in the west of the city on Saturday morning and a man has been arrested.

It is believed that the man was stabbed at around 10.50am on Saturday morning at Aspen Walk near Dunmurry.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

A PSNI spokesman said the man who has been arrested is “currently assisting police with their enquiries”.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 600 04/09/21.”

