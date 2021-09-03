Life satisfaction rated low for more than a third of people during level 5 restrictions 

The first months of the year also took their toll on the nation's collective psyche, with women particularly affected, while the entire 18-month-long pandemic deflated overall satisfaction with life, the CSO found.

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 17:51
Pádraig Hoare

More than a third of people rated their overall life satisfaction as low during level 5 restrictions, a far higher number than even following the last decade's financial crash. 

That is according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) assessment of Covid-19 on Irish life over the past 18 months, which examined life quality, finances, employment, and other factors.

The Impact of Covid-19 on our Society and Economy over 18 Months report found that based on mortality data reported to the Department of Health, there have been more than 5,000 deaths in Ireland over the past 18 months related to the virus.

More than 1,000 of those deaths occurred in the first four weeks of 2021, the CSO said. 

That coincides with the worst outbreak of cases during the pandemic, when rates were so high that Ireland briefly took the unenviable global top spot of cases per 1m people.

"We know that the number of deaths increased by 890 or 10.3% from 8,674 to 9,564 in quarter 1 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. There were 1,846 deaths due to Covid-19, accounting for almost one-fifth or around 19% or all deaths in the first three months of the year, of which 995 were male and 851 were female," the CSO said.

The first months of the year also took their toll on the nation's collective psyche, with women particularly affected, while the entire 18-month-long pandemic deflated overall satisfaction with life, the statistics body found.

We know that almost 17% of women felt lonely ‘all or most of the time’ in the four weeks prior to interview in February 2021, compared to 9.2% of male respondents.

"We know that in April 2020, when Covid-19 related restrictions were first implemented, three in 10 respondents rated their overall life satisfaction as low."

The end of the first wave brought respite to people's overall mood, but it was short-lived, according to the survey.

"After restrictions were eased in August 2020, this rate dropped to just over two in 10. In November 2020, during the second wave of Covid-19 and during level 5 restrictions, the rate increased to 35.6%. 

"The comparable rate in 2018, a time when the Irish economy was growing strongly, was 8.7%. Another figure worth comparing it to is from 2013, a time when Irish society was recovering from the 2008 global financial crisis and the rate was 15.3%," the CSO said.

School closures

School closures to combat the spread of the virus also had a profound impact, according to the findings.

"We know that almost half of respondents in February 2021 with a child in fifth or sixth year in secondary school said enforced school closures had a ‘major negative’ impact on their child’s learning, and that adults were spending an average of 52 minutes per day helping primary school children in their household with schoolwork when schools remained closed after Christmas 2020," the CSO said.

Almost 20% of deaths in first quarter were from Covid-19

