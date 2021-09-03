Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing woman, 55, from Dublin

Carol O’Sullivan, 55, was last seen in the Dublin 1 area on September 1.

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 07:38
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance tracing the whereabouts of a missing woman from Dublin.

Carol O'Sullivan, 55, was last seen in the Dublin 1 area on Wednesday, September 1.

Carol is described as being 5 foot 3 inches in height, with a stocky build and greying hair. 

When last seen, Carol was wearing a navy hoodie, black t-shirt, and black tracksuit bottoms with black shoes.

Gardaí and Carol’s family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

