President, Taoiseach, and Hillary Clinton lead tributes following death of Pat Hume

Pat Hume, the widow of former SDLP leader John Hume, has died following a short illness.

Her family confirmed the sad news in a statement this evening.

"Pat died as she lived, surrounded by family, peacefully and generous to the end," a spokesperson for the Hume family said.

"Pat spent some days in the hospital in the days preceding her death and she saw first-hand the outstanding work that healthcare workers do, and the pressures that they are facing due to covid.

"She would prioritise public health at all times. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course which will adhere to Covid guidance."

The Hume family said that her wake will be restricted to family members only, and expressed their thanks to the medical staff who cared for their mother during her final days.

Ms Hume had long been involved in politics in Northern Ireland, having run the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP)'s constituency office during her husband's time as party leader.

Her political work in Northern Ireland saw her deal with a wide range of issues, both local and national, and she became the point of contact on the ground to whom many of the families of Derry went for help and support.

She had been married to John Hume for over 60 years.

The former school teacher was also a champion for victims of the Troubles, having been appointed to the Northern Ireland Memorial Fund in 1998.

John Hume died in August of last year, aged 83.

He was awarded the Nobel peace prize in 1998 for his efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland.

A foundation honoring the work done by the couple throughout their lives and careers was launched in November of last year.

Hilary Clinton: John and Pat Hume 'made the world a better place'

Former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton led the tributes to Pat Hume this evening.

Ms Clinton said that Pat Hume "was a gracious, determined force behind the achievement of peace in Ireland."

She and her husband John both made the world a better place and set an example for us all. Sending my condolences to her family."

Pat Hume was a gracious, determined force behind the achievement of peace in Ireland. She and her husband John both made the world a better place and set an example for us all. Sending my condolences to her family. https://t.co/cAC9IYrobq — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 2, 2021

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also paid tribute Ms Hume, who, he said "was devoted to her husband and his work and was his partner in family life and in political life."

"Pat and John worked side by side for decades, she was his trusted adviser at key political moments and his anchor in their beloved Derry."

"I want to recognise the tremendous contribution Pat made in their life’s work for peace and stability on this island and her resilience and courage on the path to peaceful change.

"Her love and care for John and their family and her commitment to helping the community and people of Derry means she will be much missed," Mr Martin said.

President Michael D Higgins said there will be so many people around the world who would "hear of the passing of Pat Hume with great sadness."

"Their sadness, however, may I believe be helped as they recall Pat’s extraordinary contribution to life on this island and beyond.

That life of Pat Hume was one of total commitment to community, to the possibilities of peace, to the measures of non-violence that were necessary to assert, vindicate and achieve the results of civil rights.

President Higgins said Pat Hume's support of the work of her late husband "was an exercise in solidarity, a partnership in courage, endurance and fortitude, her personal contribution was unique, immense and important in its own right."

Picture: PA Archive

"Pat’s personal contribution as teacher, mother, in conditions of conflict, political adviser, constituency secretary and consoler of the victims of oppression from so many sources, was extraordinary in every sense.

"The care, compassion and consistent support she gave was exemplary and without a hint of exclusion.

He said Pat Hume's work, like that of John, "will always have an indelible place in the minds of all Irish people, in particular those courageous people, of all dispositions, who sought a principled peace as an alternative to violence in any form, who worked day and night for a future that would be inclusive of the best of values."

"Sabina and I and our family, I know, will be but a few among the many who will wish to offer our condolences to her children, wider family, friends and the people of Derry and beyond in whose hearts she will always hold a place," he added.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she too was "deeply saddened" to learn of Pat Hume's passing.

"I extend my deepest condolences to her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by her children, extended family and friends, colleagues and the people of Derry. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam."

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pat Hume today. I extend my deepest condolences to her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by her children, extended family and friends, colleagues and the people of Derry. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) September 2, 2021

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said Ms Hume was "a dedicated and important voice for peaceful change throughout her life just as John was."

She leaves a great legacy. Thinking of her family and friends this evening," he said.

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pat Hume. A dedicated and important voice for peaceful change throughout her life just as John was. She leaves a great legacy. Thinking of her family and friends this evening. — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) September 2, 2021

'Without Pat Hume, there would have been no peace process'

Social Democratic and Labour Party Leader Colum Eastwood said that Pat’s compassion, fortitude and strength of character was a driving force behind the peace process and paid tribute to the leadership she has shown in Derry throughout her life.

"Without Pat Hume, there would have been no peace process in Ireland, that’s the simple truth.

"The compassion, integrity and immense fortitude that defined her incredible character breathed life into our peace over the course of a long campaign that, at times, must have looked like it would never bear fruit. Pat never gave up faith," he said.

“Pat was, of course, John’s guiding light. She was his constant companion, sharing the road and easing the burden in the most difficult of times. When they came under public pressure and attacks on their home for doing what they knew was right, she remained his rock.

“The scale of his achievement was made possible by the depth of her love. But she was, in her own right, a fierce champion for peace and justice."

Mr Eastwood said Pat Hume "holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Derry" and that she leaves behind "an incredible legacy that will never be forgotten."

"She would have done anything for them and, in return, they loved her," he said.

“Our city is in mourning tonight for a woman who showed us unconditional compassion and support every day of her life. We all live in an Ireland that she nurtured, at peace with itself and free to set its own destiny.

“My thoughts are with Pat’s children Aine, Therese, Aiden, John and Mo, her beloved grandchildren and their wide circle of friends at this incredibly difficult time,” he added.