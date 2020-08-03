Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume has died, family announce

Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume has died, family announce
Former SDLP leader John Hume, file photo
Monday, August 03, 2020 - 09:25 AM
Joel Slattery and David Young

Former SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume has died, his family has announced.

He was 83.

Mr Hume, who was awarded the Nobel peace prize for efforts in forging the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland, had suffered ill health for a number of years.

He died after a short illness, his family announced in a statement.

"We would like to extend our deepest and heartfelt thanks to the care and nursing staff of Owen Mor nursing home in Derry," the statement said. 

"John was a husband, a father, a grandfather, a great grandfather and a brother. He was very much loved, and his loss will be deeply felt by all his extended family."

His funeral will be arranged according to the current government regulations with very strict rules on numbers, they added.

"We realise this will mean that many will be unable to join us and we will arrange a memorial service and a celebration of his life in due course.

"It seems particularly apt for these strange and fearful days to remember the phrase that gave hope to John and so many of us through dark times: we shall overcome."

Man dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Cork 

Fergus Finlay

