Ireland faces 'division' in security council over Afghanistan

The challenges facing Ireland as president of the UN Security Council in navigating stark differences among members towards the Taliban regime in Afghanistan is set out in a new report.

Documents compiled by a New York think-tank Security Council Report points out a divergence between countries, including Ireland, that are pressing human rights obligations on the extremist group and superpowers, like Russia and China, which it said were on more “friendly” terms with the militia.

Ireland assumed its one-month tenure as president of the council, also based in New York, on Wednesday, the day after the formal deadline of the US departure from Afghanistan.

There are 15 countries on the council, including five permanent members – China, Russia, the US, France and the UK. The ‘Big Five’ can individually veto any decision or action.

One of the major issues confronting Ireland will be whether or not to renew the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (Unama), which is set to expire on September 17.

'Council dynamics'

A briefing by Security Council Report on Afghanistan, dated September 1, outlines “council dynamics” among members.

It said while council members were “largely united” in their support of Unama before the Taliban takeover, it was now “unclear” how the council would approach its renewal.

Outlining the divergence among members, it said: “In general, council members that have kept their embassies in Afghanistan open and expressed a willingness to work with the Taliban, such as Russia and China, may be less inclined to take action that the Taliban could view as provocative.

“Other members who have repeatedly emphasised the importance of ensuring that the Taliban respects and upholds the fundamental rights of Afghans and adheres to international norms – including Estonia, France, India, Ireland, Mexico, Norway, the UK, and the US – are likely to be more supportive of taking action that seeks to hold the Taliban to these standards.”

China and Russia

It said on August 16, a spokeswoman for the Chinese government said China was ready to deepen “friendly and cooperative” relations with Afghanistan and that it would respect the “wishes and choices of the Afghan people”.

It said Russia’s representative said the Taliban were better negotiating partners than the “puppet government” of the previous US-backed administration.

It said in a "possible sign of closer relations" with Russia, the Taliban asked Russia to negotiate with Afghan leaders holding out against the Taliban in Panjshir Valley.

The document said council members were “likely to agree”, however, on the importance of ensuring Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorism.

The Security Council Report is sponsored by the Carnegie Corporation and 25 governments, including Ireland.