Two nursing homes take legal challenges to block Hiqa reports

A second nursing home company has launched proceedings against Hiqa to stop the release of an inspection report about its facility.

The action follows a move by another private care home to stop the publication of an inspection report.

If both firms are successful, they could force the health watchdog to stop publishing inspection reports in the future.

Hiqa said it could not comment on the details of specific legal cases it was involved with but confirmed proceedings were being taken in two different cases. It described the situation as "exceptional".

The first of the two current judicial reviews was initiated last year.

Claims of misleading findings

The firm involved, which has named Hiqa's chief inspector of social services and director of regulation Mary Dunnion in proceedings, claims an inspection report contains misleading findings.

One appears to be that the home, which cannot be named for legal reasons, did not test residents for Covid-19 in a timely manner.

The nursing home company says the report did not mention a two-week delay by the HSE to test residents.

One of the main points in the firm's action is it maintains Hiqa does not actually have the power to publish its reports on its website.

While that case is due to be heard next week, the case involving the other firm is expected before the courts again a number of weeks later.

Every company has the right to make a submission in response to every inspection report.

This back-and-forth process often entails corrections to factual inaccuracies and representations to the watchdog about how a home’s compliance to regulations has been categorised and assessed.

Final reports may sometimes be delayed to facilitate responses to legal correspondence.

Hiqa said: "Two reports are currently subject to judicial review in the High Court.

"It is important to note this level of legal review is the exception."

Asked about the length of time to publish reports, it added: "Of all reports published since 1 January 2020, over 90% were published within six months of the date of inspection.

“Currently, there are three reports that have yet to be published seven months after the inspection was carried out.

"The provider has the right to request a review of the regulatory judgments."

Families of residents who died awaiting Hiqa report

Meanwhile, families of residents who died in a nursing home are among those awaiting a Hiqa inspection report.

The families and friends have been demanding answers to questions since a Covid wave claimed multiple lives in a short space of time.

Hiqa has received a number of complaints from the families in relation to the care received.

While the particular home is believed to be clear of Covid, another home where some of its staff are also working has had cases of the virus.

Hiqa was asked if it had received any complaints about the fact that staff at one Covid-19 free nursing home owned by a residential care company are also working at another nursing home owned by the same company but which had Covid-19.

It was also asked how many of the complaints have been made in the past few weeks and relate to homes in Cork.

A spokesperson said: “A review of unsolicited information received by Hiqa since the beginning of the pandemic found that we received such information on two occasions in that time.

“Hiqa has received one such piece of information in the past two weeks which related to a nursing home in Cork.”