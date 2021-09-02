HSE to face PAC after criticism over ventilator procurement 

The HSE will appear before the Public Accounts Committee in mid-September when a number of highly critical internal audit reports are expected to top the agenda.

The executive has accepted an invitation to appear before the PAC on September 16.

The appearance will come amid the fallout from two internal audit reports: into the procurement of ventilators from China at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic; and regarding the recruitment of non-consultant hospital doctors (NCHD).

The ventilator report found that the HSE is still owed €35.2m in refunds for ventilators that were never received, and said that multiple questions surround the governance and authorisation of those transactions.

Catherine Murphy, Social Democrats TD and vice-chair of the PAC, said the ventilators would “most certainly" be one of the issues raised at the coming meeting.

“The Comptroller and Auditor General is going to be doing a special report on the whole area of procurement during the pandemic,” she said. “While we all appreciate it was a time of crisis, some things, particularly the ventilators were definitely egregious.”

She said that the September meeting “won’t be the only appearance” for the HSE, and that “they will be expected to come back when the C&AG produces his report” at the end of September.

Ms Murphy said that in her opinion the HSE’s head of procurement Sean Bresnan should be among the officials to appear at the PAC hearing as “we’ll only be going around in circles otherwise”.

“We need to get some sense of how those purchases happened,” she said. “Even in an emergency situation there should have been some controls.”

On Wednesday, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly defended the procurement of ventilators from China in March and April 2020, which saw 2,194 machines paid for in advance when only 235 had been required. He said it was important to remember “the context”.

The Government was being "screamed at" at the time by the opposition, by the media, by everyone in the country to get the ventilators in "at all costs", he told RTÉ radio.

Mr Donnelly said it is "very easy" for the auditors to criticise but the reality was that the HSE had to procure ventilators from all over the world in a "war-like situation".

It was a very real concern that Ireland would run out of ventilators, he said.

When asked whether due process should have been followed, he said "of course... but I think we have to look at what happened in those times and remember that we were all demanding that at any cost we get those ventilators in to protect people in the country".

A previous invitation for the HSE to appear at the PAC, scheduled for last February, was made after it emerged the executive’s procurement function had spent €14.1m on ventilators which were never used in a clinical situation.

That meeting was postponed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the opening months of the year. A further invitation was also put back following the cyberattack on the HSE’s computer systems in May.