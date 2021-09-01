Murder probe launched after inquiries into death of Tyrone pensioner in June

Police have appealed for information following the death of an 84-year-old man in Co Tyrone in June (Niall Carson/PA)

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 13:38
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police have launched a murder investigation following inquiries into the death of a man in Co Tyrone in June.

Two people were arrested over the death of an 84-year-old man in the Dromore area on June 30.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “As a result of our inquiries into the circumstances surrounding a man’s death at an address on Blackwater Road I have launched a murder investigation.

“A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and an 85-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

“Both were arrested in the Dromore area yesterday morning, Tuesday August 31. They have been interviewed and released on police bail pending further inquiries.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information that can assist with my investigation to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1119 30/06/21.”

