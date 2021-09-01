GSK publishes vaccine trial records for mother and baby homes

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is to offer an “enhanced information service” for former residents of mother and baby homes regarding trials it engaged in between 1934 and 1973.

The company said it was offering the service in response to issues raised following the publication of the Commission of Investigation’s report.

As part of the service, GSK has published trial summary documents for nine separate vaccine trials in the homes as well as two infant milk formula trials.

In a statement, the company said it understood many survivors were “understandably” seeking to access their personal information.

“The company has spent time reflecting on its response to the Commission’s report and has endeavoured to find a meaningful way to assist survivors and their families.

“GSK believes these measures undertaken to simplify the information request service and publish trial summary documents represents the most valuable way to support those seeking further transparency in relation to the trials.”

The enhanced service will also include a “more simplified information request service,” the company said.

In a statement, the company said it understood many survivors were “understandably” seeking to access their personal information.

The company said it has provided an information service to survivors “for some time” but requests for information have increased since the publication of the Commission of Investigation’s report.

GSK said it wants to ensure that “survivors who believe they may have been a participant in a trial are aware they have a statutory right to submit an information request to the company in relation to their personal information.”

“It is important to note, however, that the records are not complete for every trial. While some of the individual clinical trial records do contain important identifying information such as names and dates of birth, this information is not available for all trials.”

As such, it is not possible to “verify the identity of every participant.”

This is, in part, why the company has decided to published trial summary documents “with information about the development and, where applicable, the licensing history of the trial products,” they said.

Trial Summary Documents

The trial summary documents, which are now publicly available, contain information relating to nine separate trials - vaccine trials A to G, as they are referred to in the Commission’s report, and two infant milk formula trials.

The documentation has been collated from GSK’s archives in London as well as other published sources to evaluate, as far as possible, the history of the vaccine or milk products after their trials were conducted by researchers in mother and baby homes.

In a statement, GSK said it would like to “re-emphasise its sympathies to the women, children and families affected by the issues raised in the Commission’s report.”

The company added that it “sincerely hopes the work undertaken to enhance its information service and publish trial summaries will better support those searching for more information about their personal experience or that of a family member.”

Full details of how to access the information request service and the trial summary documents are available on GSK's website.