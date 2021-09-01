'Unlikely' to be 60,000 fans at Croke Park for All Ireland football final, Donnelly says 

It is unlikely that there will be 60,000 people at Croke Park for the All Ireland football final on September 11, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said.

“What we had was agreement on 50% capacity, so about 40,000 people, vaccinated or unvaccinated,” he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

Mr Donnelly said that his view was that 60,000 people fully vaccinated, was “probably a lower risk” than 40,000 people who did not have to be vaccinated to attend.

But, he said, 90% of the population is already vaccinated so if you had an adult population at Croke Park regardless, the "vast, vast majority of people" attending would be fully vaccinated anyway.

Mr Donnelly also pointed out that Minister for Sport Jack Chambers and his department had indicated that it was not sporting events themselves that were causing outbreaks.

Fans watch Shane Kingston of Cork score during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park, Dublin.

“They spend a lot of time working with the sporting organisations on whether or not the events are causing outbreaks. Interestingly the events are very well run, there isn't a lot of data suggesting that there are superspreader events from the stadiums, but more interestingly when you talk to the local testing teams, what they find is back in the counties you see outbreaks as people are going to watch the match in pubs or in other people's houses.”

The Minister said that the plan to ease restrictions was “a good plan” but that it was not without risk despite the success of the vaccination programme. Ireland still had the highest Covid rate in the EU so the Government was trying to find a cautious approach.

NPHET modelling had indicated that cases would continue to rise and then stabilise in October by which time schools and colleges would have reopened and people would have returned to work.

The target was for 90% of the population over the age of 16 to be vaccinated, at present the rate was 87%, with 91% partially vaccinated. The Minister said he was confident that this target would be reached.

When asked if there could be another lockdown, the Minister said he hoped not, but that the virus had continuously thrown up new challenges.