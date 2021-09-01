Public transport returns to full capacity — social distancing measures end

For the first time in 17 months, buses, trams and trains across the country will be able to fill their seats today.

As part of the government’s latest unwinding of Covid-19 restrictions public transport services will return to full capacity today with services no longer required to block off seats and turn passengers away in the name of social distancing.

Since the start of the pandemic, public transport service providers have been required to limit passenger numbers to as little as 25% to slow the spread of the virus.

National Transport Authority chief executive Anne Graham welcomed the move by Cabinet but said she doesn’t expect public transport to return to peak levels for some time.

“At the moment, while we have some busy services at peak times, they're not at the level that they would have been in 2019,” she said.

On average, passenger levels remain at about 55% of capacity.

Ms Graham said they expect to see the demand for public transport building as children return to school, students get back to university and towards the end of this month, the gradual return of workers back to offices.

The NTA chief told Morning Ireland she would advise anyone who is feeling nervous to travel at off-peak times if they have the ability to choose when they travel.

As schools and third-level institutions return to on-site learning we expect services to become busier in the coming weeks. If you want to avoid busy services our advice is to plan ahead of your trip and avoid peak times if possible.

While the NTA did not have a mechanism in place to monitor Co2 on public transport services, Ms Graham said she could assure passengers that “the ventilation system is sufficient to ensure that the air is not an issue.”

BREAKING: From tomorrow 1st September, #PublicTransport will return to full capacity. Please remember to plan ahead, and that the wearing of face-coverings remains mandatory. For more information, go to: https://t.co/HMtE1iNh3i#WelcomeBackOnboard pic.twitter.com/yCHIJSYzgI — Transport for Ireland (@TFIupdates) August 31, 2021

The NTA has reminded customers that the wearing of a face-covering on public transport remains mandatory on all services and leap card and other cashless payments are encouraged.

The NTA also assured passengers that transport operators will continue daily cleaning regimes on their fleet, hand sanitiser will be available on-board buses and at stations for passengers use and windows will be left open on-board where available to improve ventilation.