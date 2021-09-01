Here's what restrictions will be lifted over the next two months

The Taoiseach has announced a plan that will see the vast majority of Covid-19 restrictions being lifted by October 22.

In an address to the nation, Micheál Martin said sectors that have been shut can “hope again” as he announced the Government’s plan for the next two months.

Here, we look at what restrictions will be lifted and when they will happen.

From September 1:

Public transport will return to 100% capacity, but masks or face coverings must still be worn.

From September 6:

Indoor events:

Organised indoor events will be able to take place with 60% venue capacity.

The 60% is allowed where all people in attendance are immune - either fully vaccinated or having recovered from Covid-19 within the previous six months.

Indoor events and mass gatherings include bingo venues, conferences, trade fairs and exhibitions.

Outdoor events:

For organised outdoor events, a capacity of 75% will be allowed provided all patrons are vaccinated.

For events where there will be a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people, the capacity limit will be 50%.

Cinemas, theatres and live music:

The capacity limit for cinemas and theatres will be 60%, where all people have been vaccinated.

Where patrons have mixed immunity status, there will be no change to the current limits of 50 people during September.

Live music can resume, meaning bars can now have musicians playing indoors, with regard to appropriate protective factors.

Micheál Martin said sectors that have been shut can “hope again” as he announced the Government’s plan for the next two months.

For indoor live music, drama and live entertainment, the audience should be fully seated.

Weddings and religious ceremonies:

Throughout September, there will be no change to the 100 guest limit for weddings. However, live music is now permitted at weddings.

All religious ceremonies can proceed with a 50% of venue capacity, regardless of the immunity status of attendees.

From September 20:

Indoor group activities:

Indoor activities such as sports, drama and dance classes can return with a capacity limit of 100 people, provided that they are vaccinated.

For events where people have mixed immunity status, pods of up to six participants will be permitted.

Outdoor group events:

Restrictions on outdoor group activities, such as sport and dance classes, will be removed.

Workplaces:

The public can begin to return to workplaces from September 20.

The Government said the return to workplaces “for specific business requirements” can resume “on a phased and staggered attendance basis”.

From October 22:

By the end of October, the majority of restrictions will be lifted.

The restrictions will be replaced “by guidance and advice” to help people protect themselves and others.

Here are the final restrictions that will be lifted from October 22:

requirements for physical distancing.

requirements for mask wearing outdoors and in indoor private settings.

limits on numbers at indoor and outdoor events and activities.

restrictions on religious or civil ceremonies.

limits on numbers that can meet in private homes/gardens.

Having a digital Covid cert as a prerequisite for access to, or engagement in, any activities or events will no longer be required, with the exception of international travel.

Restrictions on high-risk activities will also be removed meaning nightclubs and casinos can begin to reopen.

What else?

Two main measures will remain in place after October 22.

The public will still be asked to self-isolate if they have symptoms of Covid-19.

Mask wearing will remain in healthcare settings, indoor retail and on public transport.

The Taoiseach warned in his address that the Government expects to see an increase in case numbers over the coming weeks.

However, he added that the “combined strategy of careful reopening and energetic vaccination has brought us to a point where we can begin to do things differently”.

Mr Martin added that the Government must “remain vigilant and nimble”.

He said that if “a new dangerous variant of concern emerges or if our hospitals come under unsustainable pressure again, we will move quickly to respond to the situation”.