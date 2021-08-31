Q&A: Returning to the office – what are my rights?

When are people heading back to the office?

It's been reported the likely start date is September 20, with the Government having flagged the end of September in recent months as the beginning of the process.

What are we supposed to do about all this?

Good question. It's something of a work in progress. The Government's Work Safely Protocol – Covid-19 National Protocol for Employers and Workers – will be the key document guiding the process, but it's fair to say there are many details that need to be worked out.

What do we know so far?

A return to the workplace, on a phased basis, will happen around the time of the lifting of other restrictions, while by mid-to-late October most other restrictions will be lifted, alongside the proposed easing aside of Nphet and a greater emphasis on personal responsibility.

Can my employer make me go back to the office if I don't want to?

It appears the answer to that is yes. As reported in the Irish Examiner in recent weeks, there is legislation planned to allow employees the right to request flexible working arrangements but it will be up to the employer to grant such a request. It is likely that you would have to outline a strong case to be allowed to continue to work from home if requested to return to the workplace by your employer, for example, on health grounds.

Can you be asked by your employer if you have had a vaccine?

HR expert Louisa Meehan of Woodview HRM told this newspaper some weeks ago that unless an employer has a clear ground for identifying who has been vaccinated, the safest option for them is to not ask the question in the first place and continue to impose all necessary Covid-19 safety precautions.

“However, if after having done a risk assessment, it has been determined that the organisation does need to know who has been vaccinated then they can request this information from all employees," she said.

"Again it is up to the employee whether they opt to share the information or not.”

What about if an employer knows someone hasn't been vaccinated or is told by the employee they haven't been vaccinated?

Some of this is tied up with GDPR legislation but an employee might decide to try and facilitate that employee in a different role, eg back-office or less customer-facing. But the same laws that existed pre-pandemic to protect workers' rights are still in place.

Can an employer insist you have the vaccine?

The legal view appears to be that employees absolutely cannot be forced to take a vaccine.

Can I ask if my work colleagues have been vaccinated?

Again, the answer appears to be no, with GDPR a factor. In any event, the safety protocol outlines certain scenarios for employers and offers advice on how best to achieve a safe workplace in the context of a return to the office. The advice for workers is to assume that not all your fellow workers are vaccinated and continue working with all the necessary precautions in place to ensure everyone is as protected as possible.

I thought the Government – like a lot of other authorities around the world – were singing the praises of working from home and suggesting it's the future of work?

That's true. Any return to the office will be on a phased basis, and needs to also take into account congestion on public transport networks, etc. The Government would likely prefer a hybrid model going into the future, whereby there is a mix of working from home and trips to the office, with the benefits likely to include fewer commutes and maybe even greater availability of cheaper properties if fewer people have to work in large urban centres.

So what happens now?

The Taoiseach pulled the trigger on the firing pistol on getting back to normal with his Tuesday evening announcement, so more detail will follow and employers must get to grips on how all of this will look when the computers and printers – flicked off 18 months ago – are switched back on.

Where can I get more information?

The Safety Protocol is a good place to start. Find it here.