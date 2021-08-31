Hospitality sector welcomes reopening but some decisions 'contradictory'

The Government’s plans to remove the majority of Covid-19 restrictions by the end of October has been mostly welcomed by the hospitality sector; however, some decisions have come in for criticism.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that, from September 6, live music will return to pubs and weddings while nightclubs will be allowed to reopen from October 22.

However, for indoor live music and live entertainment, the Government has said the audience should be fully seated.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) welcomed the “positive news” around nightclubs, stating it will be a “major relief” to the more than 300 venues.

But the body was critical of the decision to only have live music with a seated audience.

“We were surprised that the Government took the decision to permit live music but then limit it to seated audiences. This seems a little contradictory,” said Donall O’Keeffe, LVA chief executive.

“The practical impact of that is many hospitality businesses will, unfortunately, be slow and reluctant to commit to performers when everyone is restricted to their tables.

“Given that hospitality provides a significant number of the platforms available to live entertainment, this will undoubtedly delay the recovery of that sector.”

Hoteliers have also hit out at the exclusion of indoor hospitality from the 60% capacity limit.

From September 6, organised indoor events and mass gatherings can take place with capacity limits of 60% of venue capacity where all patrons are vaccinated. Weddings will remain at the current limit of 100 guests throughout September.

The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) is calling on the Government to rethink the decision.

It is very disappointing to hear that indoor hospitality is excluded from the easing of restrictions for indoor events.

"We urge the Government to reconsider its position given the track record of hotels in providing safe and controlled environments for indoor hospitality," said IHF president Elaina Fitzgerald Kane.

"The numbers of guests permitted should be linked to the capacity of the venue for hospitality gatherings, including weddings, similar to other events. While we welcome the broader easing of restrictions, the lack of clarity around indoor hospitality is very concerning."

The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) echoed the calls for supports to continue.

It said that with more than 50% of restaurants on the verge of collapse, a plan, which includes continuing supports for survival, would give hope and confidence to a sector effectively closed for over 18 months.

Both the IHF and RAI have called for the continuation of the employment wage subsidy scheme at current rates until June 2022 and for the 9% Vat rate to be retained until 2025.