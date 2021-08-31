'Very serious situation' in hospitals could slow down reopening, Tánaiste warns 

October 22 is not "freedom day", the Tánaiste has warned.

Speaking to the media after the Taoiseach's state of the nation address at Government Buildings, Leo Varadkar said that the date on which most Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted will, instead, be the "first day of the new normal".

The Tánaiste said that Tuesday was a "very hopeful day" due to the "best in class" vaccine rollout and the buy-in of the Irish people, but warned that the country will have to get through at least one more winter before there can be any notion that the pandemic is behind us.

He said that a "very serious situation in hospitals" over the winter could see the plan slowed down.

"If there's a new variant that we're very concerned about, that will change the picture or, for example, we were in a very serious situation in terms of capacity and service, that could affect the plan," he said.

On hospitality, Mr Varadkar said that dancing, bar service, and mixing indoors would not be allowed until October 22, but said that the Government will not "rebuke people" for dancing at gigs and weddings, which will be allowed. Micheál Martin said that the regulations banning dancing at events would be lifted before next week.

Individual judgement

Mr Martin said that Ireland was entering a new phase of the pandemic, one which was not "regulations-based" and hinged on the individual judgement and responsibility of each person. He said that organisations such as the GAA, which can have 75% capacity from next week if all attendees are vaccinated, would be asked to operate their system in "good faith".

Asked about maternity restrictions, which were not singled out in his speech, the Taoiseach said that the Government is unanimously behind the idea that partners should be able to attend scans and be on labour wards, but said that clinical autonomy was important. He said that new guidance would come from the HSE in the coming days.

“The HSE have developed new guidelines in respect of access for partners to maternity wards, and those will issue imminently from the Department of Health.

“Our intention is, and the commitment from the HSE is, to have as open access as possible,” he said.

With regard to workers going back to offices, Mr Varadkar said that while he understands trepidation, many people have been attending work in person throughout the pandemic and that employment contracts should be honoured.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said that the next phases of the pandemic would "require a lot of trust" in the institutions of the State and urged people to "work together" as society attempts to return to normal.

Mr Varadkar said that the Government would "do everything it can" to assist businesses, saying that the EWSS, CRSS, and tax warehousing would remain in place until the end of the year to help businesses to survive.