1,382 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as hospitalisations fall

1,382 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as hospitalisations fall

355 patients with the virus are currently in hospital. 

Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 17:20
Steve Neville

A further 1,382 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded today, health officials have said.

355 patients with the virus are currently in hospital, as of 8am today. On Monday, hospitalisations from Covid-19 stood at 382.

The number of Covid-19 patients in ICUs has also fallen, from 61 yesterday to 54 today.

It comes as the Cabinet has approved a new plan for ending Covid-related restrictions.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to address the nation this evening and it is expected that he will confirm that most restrictions will end from October 22.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that Ireland will donate a further €1m to the COVAX fund, which aims to offer equal access to vaccines worldwide.

Earlier this year, the Government provided €4m to the worldwide initiative alongside €1m to the World Health Organisation to support the process of vaccine procurement and distribution.

Announcing the funding, Minister of State for Overseas Development, Aid and Diaspora Colm Brophy said the initiative is “ramping up” and there needs to be a “major international effort” to support access to vaccines globally.

Read More

Q&A: What's being reopened, when, and how?

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Dec 8, 2020 Michelle O’Neill self-isolating after contracting Covid-19
Coronavirus - Sun Aug 22, 2021 Public inquiry into concerns over work of urologist to begin next week
PSNI report PSNI Chief Constable open to ‘deeper dive’ into police relations with loyalists
PSNI report

Review recommends transformation of policing in south Armagh

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices