HSE owed more than €35m in ventilator refunds

The HSE is owed more than €35 million in refunds for orders of ventilators from China, the vast majority of which were never received, according to an internal audit report.

The audit, which began in September 2020 and was finalised in June of this year, was commissioned to investigate the emergency procurement of ventilators from Asia at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, after regular, trusted supply lines had become congested.

It concludes that “the level of assurance that may be provided to management about the adequacy and effectiveness of the governance, risk management and internal control system in the area reviewed is UNSATISFACTORY”, the most serious descriptor applied by HSE internal audit, indicating there is “a serious and substantial risk that the system will fail” which requires “urgent action”.

The report, released to the Irish Examiner under Freedom of Information, found that €81 million in pre-payments was made to 10 suppliers operating from China and previously unknown to the HSE between March 20 and April 7, 2020, for the provision of 2,194 ventilators.

This was despite just €73.5 million having been approved by the Department of Health to that end, for the procurement of 1,900 machines.

The medical devices had become the most in-demand piece of equipment across the planet as concerns in relation to Covid-19 rocketed in March of last year, amid fears that a shortage of ventilators would prevent seriously ill patients being treated.

Of the 2,194 ventilators ordered, just 465 ventilators costing €10.1 million were delivered to the HSE, none of which were ever deployed in clinical situations.

Of the remaining €71 million, refunds for cancelled orders of €29.3 million were received, while €9.1 million was converted to an order for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The HSE said that €35.2m in refunds is still outstanding from four of the 10 suppliers - comprising €32.4 million worth of devices which were never delivered, and €2.8 million in ventilators which were received but which the HSE wants to return to the supplier in exchange for a full refund.

All four of those suppliers are now the subject of ongoing legal action, the report said.