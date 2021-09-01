Growing Covid case numbers in young and old  'worrying' 

The growing number of Covid cases among older people and young children is "worrying", a University of Limerick statistician has warned.

Professor Cathal Walsh from the Health Research Institute at UL said while overall case numbers might appear stable, there are “worrying” changes in some age groups.

Government data shows cases rising in over-65s and particularly sharply among over-80s. It also shows a rise in cases among children under 12 over the summer.

Prof Walsh said we needed to look behind the “encouraging” fall in cases among those aged 19–24. “The incidence was much much higher than in the other groups, it was masking what is most worrying,” he said.

The concerns I have are around the sustained long-term growth we have seen since June in the younger ages and the recent sustained growth in the older ages, even in people who are vaccinated.”

Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) figures published on Tuesday show while the mean age of new cases is 31, almost 7% are in over-65s. “This would be my greatest concern,” Prof Walsh said.

“The reason it happens is just by sheer force of infection once you have circulating disease in the community. It is very difficult not to pick it up even when vaccinated.”

However, he stressed the mitigating value of vaccines in protecting older people against severe illness.

Majority of people in ICU unvaccinated

In August, the majority of people in ICU were unvaccinated, although up to 25% were vaccinated.

Prof Walsh said: “In the population, for every one person who has not been vaccinated, there were four people who were vaccinated. All of that being equal, we would expect the same proportion in critical care, but that is not what we saw at all.”

The HPSC found children aged between five and 12 make up 12.2% of new cases, and 5.7% are under four.

Prof Walsh, also a member of the epidemiological modelling group advising the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), said these cases have been “trending upwards”.

“The incidence has been consistently increasing since the summer for these age groups, coinciding with the summer holidays for schools,” he said.

Thus, even if we did not go back to school, we expect, all things being the same, this consistent growth to continue.”

Some public health measures required

He said some public health measures will be required to slow further growth.

“At the moment that is being framed as something we can choose as individuals to do,” he said, referring to the Government's announcement on easing restrictions on Tuesday.

He said it was understandable people expect lower infection rates because of the high vaccination rates.

Vaccination is like a fire-resistant rather than fire-proof blanket, and thus we fully expect to see some cases even amongst the vaccinated.”

“The high incidence is like a hot fire continuing to burn and vaccination alone would take a long time to have a strong impact.”

High rates of infection in the UK do impact here, he said, although he cautioned against making predictions based on that situation as the vaccination rate is higher here and people are continuing to wear masks, unlike in Britain.