Public inquiry into concerns over work of urologist to begin next week

A public inquiry ordered in relation to serious concerns about the clinical practice of a hospital consultant in Northern Ireland is to begin next week.

Urologist Dr Aidan O’Brien retired from the Southern Health Trust last year.

The trust notified the Department of Health of concerns about his work, leading to the records of more than 1,000 patients being recalled.

Health Minister Robin Swann announced the public inquiry last year and had previously said it would be led by Christine Smith QC.

In a written statement to the Assembly on Monday, Mr Swann said the inquiry would begin on Monday September 6.

The inquiry has the power to compel people to give testimony, although the chair has stated it will not be compulsory for former patients to engage with it.

Mr Swann said Dr Sonia Swart, a consultant haematologist, would serve as an expert member of the panel and Damian Hanbury, a consultant urologist, has been named as an assessor.

The health minister said: “The urology patients and families affected remain in my thoughts as the inquiry embarks on its statutory responsibilities and I would like to again acknowledge the upset, distress and anxiety these matters have caused.

“Patients and families affected and who have concerns are encouraged to avail of the support which the Southern Trust has made available, including the family liaison service and related support services.

“I am confident the establishment of the independent urology services inquiry will enable a full and transparent investigation of the circumstances leading to the urology lookback review and ensure lessons are learned in order to improve our healthcare systems and restore public confidence in our healthcare services.”

Inquiry chair Christine Smith said: “I am acutely conscious that while the inquiry is tasked with looking at issues of systems and governance, there are a number of former patients of Mr O’Brien and their families who have been impacted by the care that they received and who are deeply interested in the inquiry’s work.

“The inquiry will give those who wish to engage with it the opportunity to report their experiences. It will not be compulsory for any former patient or their families to engage with the inquiry and many may prefer not to do so.

“The inquiry wishes to hear from all those who do want to have their voices heard and processes will be devised to allow that to happen.

“I recognise that this will be a distressing time for some, particularly patients and families that have been impacted, and I wish to assure anyone who engages with our work that we will treat everyone sensitively.”

She added: “The clinical practice of Mr O’Brien is being investigated by the General Medical Council (GMC) and this inquiry will not encroach on the remit of the GMC in this regard.”