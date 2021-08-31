Michelle O’Neill self-isolating after contracting Covid-19

Michelle O’Neill self-isolating after contracting Covid-19

The Sinn Féin politician tweeted that she is in self-isolation but hopes to return to public duties next week.

Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 14:47
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said she is self-isolating after contracting Covid-19.

The Sinn Féin politician tweeted that she hopes to return to public duties next week.

She wrote: “I have contracted Covid-19. I am thankful to have had two doses of the vaccine.

“I’ll remain in self-isolation and hope to return to my public duties next week.

“Executive Office Minister Declan Kearney will take forward departmental business in the meantime.” 

Meanwhile, one of Ms O’Neill’s ministerial colleagues has called on the Stormont Executive to “set out a path” for ending remaining Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland.

DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons told the BBC: “We need to start moving on these issues, we have to take into account the impact on the economy, the health service and society more generally.

“Although we have a steady number of cases, we have had a massive reduction in the number of hospitalisations compared to January and February.

“As an executive we’ve all said we want these restrictions to end as soon as possible, taking all the evidence on board including the economic and health data as well.” 

Some Covid restrictions remain in place in Northern Ireland, with no more than 10 people from three households allowed to meet indoors at a private home and hospitality businesses required to operate table service only for drinks, and must record customer details for contact tracing.

Read More

Cabinet approves plan for ending Covid-related restrictions

More in this section

PSNI report PSNI Chief Constable open to ‘deeper dive’ into police relations with loyalists
Ireland donates further €1m to COVAX fund as EU reaches goal of vaccinating 70% of adults Ireland donates further €1m to COVAX fund as EU reaches goal of vaccinating 70% of adults
Coronavirus - Mon Jul 12, 2021 Ireland's population rises to more than 5m for the first time since 1851
#covid-19#northern ireland
Coronavirus - Sun Aug 22, 2021

Public inquiry into concerns over work of urologist to begin next week

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices