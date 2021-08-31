Ireland donates further €1m to COVAX fund as EU reaches goal of vaccinating 70% of adults

Ireland will donate a further €1m to the COVAX fund which aims to offer equal access to vaccines worldwide.

Earlier this year, the Government provided €4m to the worldwide initiative alongside €1m to the World Health Organisation to support the process of vaccine procurement and distribution.

Announcing the funding, Minister of State for Overseas Development, Aid and Diaspora Colm Brophy said the initiative is “ramping up” and there needs to be a “major international effort” to support access to vaccines globally.

The additional €1m is a “further sign of Ireland’s commitment to supporting the distribution of vaccines in low and middle-income countries” he said.

An airport official checks a consignment of vaccines at Kenya Jomo Kenyatta airport in Nairobi delivred via the COVAX facility

“We have heard many times throughout this pandemic that nobody is safe until everyone is safe. The Government is convinced of the ethical obligation to support people in low and middle-income countries to access Covid-19 vaccines.

“Doing so will protect vulnerable people in those countries, as well as helping to counter the risk of further variants emerging.”

To date, 218 million vaccines have been distributed to 138 countries through the COVAX initiative.

70% of adults in EU now vaccinated

The European Union has hit the vaccination target it set itself at the beginning of this year with 70% of the adult population now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said they had reached an "important milestone" in the vaccination campaign.

70% of adults in EU are fully vaccinated.



I want to thank the many people making this great achievement possible.



But we must go further!



We need more Europeans to vaccinate. And we need to help the rest of the world vaccinate, too.



We'll continue supporting our partners. pic.twitter.com/VxdvZlrwYv — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 31, 2021

"But the pandemic is not over, and we must remain vigilant. First of all, we need many more Europeans to vaccinate rapidly to avoid a new wave of infections and stop the emergence of new variants."

"Secondly, we need to help the rest of the world vaccinate too."

While the announcement is good news for the EU, vaccination rates are not equal across the bloc with some nations vastly exceeding the 70% goal while others in the poorer eastern region of the bloc trail far behind.

In, Malta over 90% of adults are now fully vaccinated, data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) shows, while Ireland is close behind with more than 80% of its adult population now fully vaccinated. France has also faired well with over 70% of its adult population fully protected from the virus.

But in the east, just one fifth of Bulgarian adults are fully vaccinated while only about 30% of Romanian adults are fully jabbed.

Croatia, Latvia, Slovenia and Slovakia have immunised about half of those aged above 18.