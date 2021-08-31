Child dies after being hit by car in Co Down village

The PSNI are investigating the death of a child who was hit by a car in Kircubbin, Co Down 

Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 11:01
David Young, PA

A child has died after being struck by a car in Co Down.

The collision happened in Kircubbin on Monday evening.

The youngster was hit in Rowreagh Road in the village shortly before 8.20pm.

PSNI Sergeant Irwin said the child was taken to hospital, but sadly died as a result of his injuries.

“The Rowreagh Road, which was closed following the incident, has since reopened.”

The officer said inquiries are continuing, and appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Motorists with dashcam footage are also urged to make it available to police.

Hormone profiling could help improve survival rates for breast cancer

