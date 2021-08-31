Gardaí appeal for witnesses after two fatal crashes in Tipperary and Kildare

Both crashes took place on Monday evening.

Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 09:30
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward following two separate crashes on Monday evening.

In Kildare, a motorcyclist in his 70s was killed in a single-vehicle accident in the Derrycrib area of Donadea at about 6pm.

The man's body was taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital where a postmortem will be carried out.

The road — the main route between Donadea and Timahoe — is closed pending a forensic examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. 

Local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí in Naas are appealing to any road users who were travelling between Timahoe and Donadea between 5.30pm and 6.15pm on Monday, and who may have dash cam footage, to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Tipperary crash

Witnesses to another single-vehicle crash that occurred in Tipperary on Monday evening are also asked to come forward.

A man in his 40s was killed in the accident at Mainstown in Carrick on Suir.

His body was taken to the mortuary at South Tipperary General Hospital where a postmortem will be carried out.

The road at Mainstown, from Faugheen towards Carrick on Suir, is currently closed pending a forensic examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users travelling between Faugheen and Carrick on Suir between 9pm and 9.30pm on Monday evening, and who may have dash cam footage, to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

