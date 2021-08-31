Q&A: What's being reopened, when, and how?

Today’s reopening plan marks the beginning of the end of the last remaining Covid-19 restrictions, as they are dismantled on a phased basis between now and November.

With many aspects of life back to some semblance of normality, the wait for the remaining sectors has been agonising, and the Government’s conservative and cautious approach since Christmas has drawn significant criticism.

Yet, the significance of today’s announcement cannot be overstated. While the battle against Covid-19 is not over, it is certainly no longer the emergency we faced in March 2020, or even in the early weeks of this year.

Music is likely to be allowed again at wedding ceremonies and receptions, with more general live music events set to return a short time later. File Picture

The simply staggering takeup of the vaccine by the Irish adult public has transformed the landscape upon which today’s decisions are being taken.

Just what is the government announcing?

Having been given clearance from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), the Government will proceed with the further reopening of society which will see schools and colleges return, a return to offices for workers, and the return of indoor sporting and entertainment activities.

So is this our version of Boris Johnson’s ‘Freedom Day’?

Well... Yes and no. While it will mark the formal transition from emergency to ongoing concern, there is no big bang declaration coming to say we have won the war on Covid.

The Government, under the highly cautious Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, believes it has been well served by the slow and steady approach it has adopted since the surge after Christmas, and that approach will continue.

We will see the remaining sectors of society reopen over several stages, starting on Monday, September 6.

What will come first?

Well, it has already begun — 1.5m school children, teachers, college students, and staff are in the process of returning to the classroom and campus. To allow this happen, there will be a return to 100% capacity on all public transport from tomorrow.

Religious ceremonies including Confirmations and First Holy Communions are expected to return, probably by next Monday. Picture: Getty

What other early measures are expected?

As explained by Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, we will also see a speedy return to Communions and Confirmations, probably from Monday, September 6. There will be also increased crowd numbers allowed at outdoor sports events from September 6, with trade exhibitions also expected to get clearance from this date.

What else?

Mr McGrath and Arts Minister Catherine Martin also made clear they want to see a quick return to indoor children's activities such as drama classes, dancing, and gymnastics.

We had heard earlier in the summer about a return to offices from August. What has happened with that?

That August deadline fell by the wayside, and it now appears that the return to workplaces will recommence on a phased basis in early- to mid-September, with the date of Monday, September 13 being mentioned.

What about live music?

Live music at religious occasions such as wedding receptions is likely to recommence from Monday, September 6, with the return of other live music events set to come back a short time later.

Will I need a vaccine certificate to access these indoor events such as music and sport?

Yes, it has been made clear that, while Nphet wanted to wait until more than 90% of all over-16s were vaccinated before restrictions could be lifted, the Government has decided to eschew that advice. Instead, they will insist that for people to access these events when they open in September, they will need to show their Covid digital certificate.

What if I am not vaccinated — will I be able to attend?

Yes and no. Some events may allow you to substitute your vaccine record with a test to prove you are not carrying Covid-19 — but it seems clear that option will not be universally available.

What if it all goes wrong —will the Government press pause on the plan?

Yes. Mr McGrath has made clear the Government reserves the right to change its plans if it has to respond to protect public health. So, while we appear to be nearing the end, we are not there yet.