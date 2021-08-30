Hospital staff in the North under pressure as Covid impacts wards

Hospital staff in the North under pressure as Covid impacts wards
(PA)
Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 17:06
Cate McCurry, PA

A number of health trusts in Northern Ireland have urged people not to attend some hospitals, except for medical emergencies, as they come under extreme pressure.

Emergency departments have been “extremely busy” over the weekend and into Bank Holiday Monday.

Officials at Altnagelvin Hospital said the emergency department (ED) is very busy today, with more than 60 people waiting in the ED and 24 people waiting to be admitted to the hospital.

Health officials said that those with serious illnesses and life-threatening injuries will be seen first.

The Southern Trust said that Craigavon emergency department was “already very busy” on Monday morning and warned it would get “even busier” later in the day.

“Expect extremely long waiting times as Covid-19 continues to impact on bed pressures,” they said in a tweet.

“Staff continue to work very hard to see everyone. You can call (GP) out of hours for serious urgent problems.”

The South Eastern Trust posted: “The Ulster Hospital Emergency Department is under EXTREME pressure today.

“If your condition isn’t urgent, please consider other options of care.”

The Northern Trust said: “Emergency departments at both Antrim Area and Causeway Hospitals are extremely busy today with a considerable number of people awaiting beds.

“Delays are inevitable, we apologise for this.”

It comes as a further 1,259 positive cases of Covid-19 was reported as well as six deaths in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health said.

To date, 2,442,855 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

