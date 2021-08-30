End 'Dickensian' practice of voluntary school contributions, says Sinn Féin

Legislation is needed to end the "Dickensian" practice of voluntary contributions to schools, Sinn Féin has said.

The party's education spokesperson Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire today published legislation with his colleague Matt Carthy that would regulate the use of the contributions.

Mr O Laoghaire said that parents are being asked to fork out up to €42m to cover funding shortfalls, a situation he says is "unacceptable".

"These so-called voluntary contributions are often anything but," Mr ÓLaoghaire said.

“Year on year, families are being crippled by requests for contributions of very often well over €100 or €200 per child, and even €300-€400.

"This is on top of having paid out for uniforms, books. and supplies.

"And this affects those on low and middle incomes more than anyone. Many of those are already getting very little support," he said

The legislation would allow the Education Minister to ban the practice outright, but Mr Ó Laoghaire said that the fundamental problem is that schools are "profoundly underfunded".

It is Dickensian that schools have to ask for funding to keep the lights on, to pay for supplies or stationery. In any other country, it would be unacceptable that parents were stepping in to cover the State's underfunding

The annual Barnardos' Back-To-School survey published last week found that many respondents felt under financial pressure in meeting the costs of the upcoming school year.

More than 50% of parents said they were concerned about the cost of returning to school, with one-third saying the situation would be made more difficult as a result of Covid.

One in five parents surveyed said they were forced to take out some form of loan to pay for school costs.

Mr Ó Laoighaire said in one instance, a female student was "stigmatised" when she was not given a school journal when her family did not pay the contribution.

Mr Carthy said that the practice has to end.

“The reason that families are being put under this financial pressure, is because the Government has consistently underfunded our schools to the point that they feel they have to fundraise just to cover the basics," Mr Carthy said. "It has to end.

“I am calling on the government to do the right thing and finally give our schools the funding and resources that they need to give our children the education that they deserve. These unfair voluntary contributions must stop."