All’s wool that end’s wool: Irish Coast Guard rescue lamb after 10m fall off cliff 

All’s wool that end’s wool: Irish Coast Guard rescue lamb after 10m fall off cliff 

'Lucky Louis' heading back to the Lambay Island harbour on the Coast Guard boat, Sean A Dunne. Picture: Irish Coast Guard

Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 09:20
Nicole Glennon

A lamb in a spot of bother was the subject of an unusual call-out for the Irish Coast Guard on Sunday.

The lamb, nicknamed ‘Lucky Louis’ by the Coast Guard, had become stuck after falling 10 metres down a cliff on Lambay Island off the Dublin coastline.

When the team arrived, Louis was “not initially appreciating the attention” the Coast Guard reported, and he bolted towards a cave.

The lamb, nicknamed ‘Lucky Louis’ by the Coast Guard, had become stuck after a 10m-fall. Picture: Irish Coast Guard
The lamb, nicknamed ‘Lucky Louis’ by the Coast Guard, had become stuck after a 10m-fall. Picture: Irish Coast Guard

Two members of the crew managed to secure the lamb and carry him back to the boat.

From there he was transported back to the Lambay Island harbour on the Coast Guard boat, Sean A Dunne, and handed over to staff on the island.

It transpired the lamb was seven months old and despite some small cuts was “in good spirits”. 

“All’s wool that end’s wool,” the Coast Guard said.

Read More

Gaming technology to diagnose learning difficulties in babies 

More in this section

Update: Missing Portlaoise teen found safe and well Update: Missing Portlaoise teen found safe and well
Tributes pour in for pioneering journalist Rodney Rice who has died aged 76 Tributes pour in for pioneering journalist Rodney Rice who has died aged 76
Garda Man, 50s, killed in Galway collision involving a bike and car
All’s wool that end’s wool: Irish Coast Guard rescue lamb after 10m fall off cliff 

Eamon Ryan criticises his own TD after 'inappropriate' comments made in Limerick WhatsApp group 

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices