All’s wool that end’s wool: Irish Coast Guard rescue lamb after 10m fall off cliff 

A lamb in a spot of bother was the subject of an unusual call-out for the Irish Coast Guard on Sunday.
The lamb, nicknamed ‘Lucky Louis’ by the Coast Guard, had become stuck after falling 10 metres down a cliff on Lambay Island off the Dublin coastline.
When the team arrived, Louis was “not initially appreciating the attention” the Coast Guard reported, and he bolted towards a cave.
Two members of the crew managed to secure the lamb and carry him back to the boat.
From there he was transported back to the Lambay Island harbour on the Coast Guard boat, Sean A Dunne, and handed over to staff on the island.
It transpired the lamb was seven months old and despite some small cuts was “in good spirits”.
“All’s wool that end’s wool,” the Coast Guard said.