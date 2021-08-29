Gardaí seek help searching for missing teen from Portlaoise

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old girl from Laois.
Lia Hughes has been missing from Portlaoise since the early hours Sunday, August 29.
Lia is described as approximately 5ft 6” in height with long red hair.
When last seen she was wearing a bright pink hoody, black leggings and black running shoes.
Anyone with any information on Lia's whereabouts are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.