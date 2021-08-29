Man, 50s, killed in Galway collision involving a bike and car

A man in his 50s has died following a collision of a bike and a car in Galway.
Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident which occurred on the R435 near Corr na Mona at approximately 1.30 pm on Sunday.
The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries have been reported.
Local diversions are in place as the road is currently closed for forensic investiagtion.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision.
Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were traveling on the R345 near Corr Na Mona at this time, to make this footage available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.