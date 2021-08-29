Missing teenager, 16, last seen in Trim, Co Meath

Missing teenager, 16, last seen in Trim, Co Meath

Ronan Quinn, 16, was last seen in the Trim, Co Meath on Thursday, August 26.

Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 15:25
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Meath are asking for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager who has gone missing.

Ronan Quinn, 16, was last seen in the Trim, Co Meath on Thursday, August 26.

He is described as being 5ft 7in tall, of thin build with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Ronan was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with any information on Ronan's whereabouts is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Missing man, 48, last seen in Wicklow

More in this section

Missing man, 48, last seen in Wicklow Missing man, 48, last seen in Wicklow
Police Stock Man arrested under Terrorism Act after shots fired at republican mural
Missing man, 45, last seen in Kilmainham in Dublin Missing man, 45, last seen in Kilmainham in Dublin
Blurred emergency room with walking staff, unfocused background

Covid-19: 1,706 new cases record with 347 in hospital

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices