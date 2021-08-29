Missing teenager, 16, last seen in Trim, Co Meath

Gardaí in Meath are asking for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager who has gone missing.
Ronan Quinn, 16, was last seen in the Trim, Co Meath on Thursday, August 26.
He is described as being 5ft 7in tall, of thin build with brown hair and blue eyes.
It is not known what Ronan was wearing at the time he went missing.
Anyone with any information on Ronan's whereabouts is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.