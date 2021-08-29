Mask wearing to be mandatory for large college lectures

Students attending large-scale lectures on their return to college next month will have to wear face masks.

With about 500,000 students and staff set to return to campus after 18 months, detailed plans as to how to minimise the spread of Covid-19 have been developed and each college will determine how many will attend large lectures.

However, under guidelines adopted by the colleges, those returning to campus will be required to wear face masks in indoor on-site settings in accordance with prevailing public health regulations and guidance.

Despite the loosening of restrictions, due to be announced on Tuesday, mask wearing will remain a must in larger lectures.

€110m for colleges

Further Education Minister Simon Harris has said €110m has been made available to aid colleges to prepare for the return of students.

For example, both Dublin City University and University College Dublin have said 250 people will constitute a large lecture; Trinity College Dublin is setting the limit at 150 for the first six weeks of terms.

In such settings, only students wearing a mask will be allowed to attend.

Some academic staff have complained in recent days about a lack of clarity from their institutions as how to handle those who are unable to wear masks or those who refuse to do so.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Harris said that when it comes to lectures, it is up to each institution to apply the appropriate public health measures to their setting.

“Obviously, lecture halls vary in size," said Mr Harris. "Each institution will apply the appropriate public health measures to their setting, for example, face masks, ventilation, shorter lecture times.”

The Government is determined to ensure students can access on-campus third-level education from the start of the new academic year.

Under the reopening plan, workshops, tutorials, classroom-based teaching, and labs will all be able to take place.

The non-academic side of college life, such as sports and clubs, can resume in the same way they take place in broader society.

“After an extremely difficult year and a half for students, we are on track to ensure they have a real on-campus college experience this year and I want to thank everyone working so hard to make this happen," said Mr Harris.

"I am continuing to engage with student, staff, and management stakeholders through our Covid Steering Committee and these meetings will continue throughout September.”

On-campus experience

The colleges across the country have published a set of guidelines in which they commit to maximising and optimising the on-campus experience for all students and to balancing carefully the public health risks against the known pedagogical, student experience, and mental health benefits.

The Union of Students in Ireland has said it welcomes the plan to reopen campuses and have most third-level activity back on site from the start of the new academic year.

Along with getting students back into lectures and classrooms, that the plan also allows for the reopening of libraries, cafes, canteens, and bars, as well as the restarting of club, society, and sporting activity is particularly welcome, it said.