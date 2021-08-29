Missing man, 48, last seen in Wicklow

Missing - Rodney Long

Sun, 29 Aug, 2021 - 12:00
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Wicklow are asking for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a man who has gone missing.

Rodney Long, 48, was last seen in the South Quay area of Wicklow on Thursday, August 26.

He is described as being 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with grey hair.

When last seen he was wearing a dark polo shirt and navy tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Wicklow on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Missing man, 45, last seen in Kilmainham in Dublin

