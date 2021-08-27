‘My gut is telling me no:’ Vicky Phelan undecided on whether to begin clinical trial in US

Vicky Phelan has described herself as an “emotional basket case” as she agonises over whether to begin a new clinical trial in the United States - but her gut is telling her no.

In her latest social media update, the CervicalCheck campaigner shared the news that recent scan results had proven more positive than expected.

"I had no new tumours and only one small increase in one of my existing tumours,” she said.

In the video, Vicky explained that a tumour mass of five growths is "circling" her aorta at the back of her abdomen and it has been "steadily increasing" since she arrived in the US.

The good news is that her cancer is slow-growing and she doesn’t have any new tumors, giving her time to decide what to do next.

In my situation, at this stage, with metastatic cancer and 11 tumours, to think that only one of them has slightly increased and I've got no new tumours, that's good news in my books

“I was really pleased with that."

The mother-of-two said she hasn’t yet made a decision on whether to participate in a US clinical trial, something she has been mulling for some time.

“My gut is telling me not to start the new clinical trial at NIH for lots of reasons,” she said.

“It’s a Phase One trial so has not been tested on humans, there are currently no other patients enrolled so I would be the first patient and I don’t want to stay here for another six months away from my kids."

Ms Phelan said she is looking at a “couple” of different options before she decides whether to participate in the trial and promised to provide an update when she’s made the call.