Gardaí seize €358k of cocaine and five vehicles

During the course of the search, a Garda dog sniffed out a box containing approximately €358,000 worth of cocaine Picture: An Garda Síochana

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 20:42
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí have seized approximately €358,000 of suspected cocaine, a large quantity of suspected Mixing Agent, and five vehicles, following the search of a property in County Dublin.

Gardaí from the Divisional Taskforce DMR North, assisted by Gardaí from the Emergency Response Unit and the Garda Dog Unit, conducted a search under warrant at a property in the Oldtown area of County Dublin at approximately 8.30am this morning.

During the course of the search, a Garda dog located a box in the rear of a vehicle on the property containing approximately €358,000 of suspected cocaine (pending analysis). A large quantity of suspected Mixing Agent was also located in this vehicle and seized.

Five vehicles with a combined estimated value of over €300,000 were also seized by Gardaí during the course of this search.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.

