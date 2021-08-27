Gardaí seize €358k of cocaine and five vehicles

Gardaí have seized approximately €358,000 of suspected cocaine, a large quantity of suspected Mixing Agent, and five vehicles, following the search of a property in County Dublin.

Gardaí from the Divisional Taskforce DMR North, assisted by Gardaí from the Emergency Response Unit and the Garda Dog Unit, conducted a search under warrant at a property in the Oldtown area of County Dublin at approximately 8.30am this morning.