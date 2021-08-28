Ireland now 'dark red' status for Covid in Europe

Ireland is now classified as “dark red” in Europe, meaning there is a high level of Covid-19 transmission across the country.

A further 1,875 cases of the virus have been reported to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

There are 326 Covid-19 patients in hospitals, of whom 59 are in intensive care units.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said Ireland’s 14-day incidence is currently 531 cases per 100,000 population.

“This means that as per ECDC [European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control] categorisation, Ireland is now classified as dark red, with incidence higher than 500 per 100,000. This demonstrates that there is presently a high level of virus transmitting in Ireland,” he said.

With so much disease circulating in the community, the reality is that if you are unvaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated you are at higher risk of contracting Covid-19 and potentially becoming very unwell.”

Dr Holohan said the HSE is operating walk-in vaccination centres over the weekend for anyone aged 12 years and older.

“This increased opportunity for vaccination is a real sign of hope and I strongly encourage anyone who has not yet attended for their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to avail of these vaccination centres this weekend,” he said.

“Please make sure to take up your second dose of vaccine as soon as it is offered to you. These vaccines are very safe and effective at protecting against the worst effects of Covid-19.”

Dr Holohan called on the public to “risk assess” their plans, particularly those who are not fully vaccinated.

“Try to meet up in small groups, meet outdoors and avoid crowds if possible. If you need to meet indoors with others, please ensure the room is well ventilated,” he said.

“Please also continue to wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts, and maintain your social distance.”

Delta doubles risk of hospitalisation

Separately, a new UK study of more than 40,000 cases found the Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalisation compared to the Alpha variant.

The research, published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, analysed healthcare data from 43,338 positive Covid-19 cases.

Its findings suggest that outbreaks of the Delta variant are likely to lead to a greater burden on health services than the previous variants of concern.