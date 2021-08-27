Availability of affordable rental properties drops 20% in just three months

The Locked Out report from homelessness charity the Simon Community found supply decreased by a fifth in three months

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 16:25
James Ward, PA

The availability of affordable rental properties has decreased by 20% in just three months, a new report as found.

The Locked Out report from homelessness charity the Simon Community found supply decreased by a fifth in three months, and by 27% over six months.

It comes as the latest Department of Housing figures show there are now 8,132 people accessing emergency accommodation services, including 2,129 children.

While this represents a 7% drop year-on-year, the availability of affordable rental accommodation is declining at a much faster pace.

Spokesman Wayne Stanley said: “Our recent quarterly Locked Out report has found a 20% deterioration in just three months in the availability of affordable rental properties across the country, and a 27% deterioration in six months.

“This rapid drop in market supply has added to the chronic the lack of affordable housing in the market.

“We need to see action now to protect those at risk of homelessness and ensure there won’t be a sharp increase in those entering emergency accommodation in the coming months.”

The latest figures, from July 2021 from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government show 8,132 men, women and children were in homeless emergency accommodation in Ireland during July.

This is a fall of 596 since July 2020 and rise of 1.5% since last month, June 2021.

Of those, 4,816 were single adults, a 9.1% annual increase on the number in July 2020.

Some 930 families were homeless, an 18% annual fall on the number in July 2020, but a 0.2% decrease on last month, June 2021.

“The sharp deterioration in affordable housing is concerning and may indicate that there will be an upward trend in those entering homelessness in the coming months,” the Simon Community warned.

