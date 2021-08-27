'Mini-heatwave' to continue for weekend with highs of up to 24C forecast

Blue skies, sunny spells and warm temperatures are expected to continue across the weekend and into next week as the country enjoys a "mini-heatwave".

Met Éireann meteorologist Siobhan Ryan said it is not an exaggeration to describe this week's weather as a "mini-heatwave", with temperatures hitting 25C on Thursday.

"Certainly, right up to the end of the weekend will be in the low 20s, maybe even reaching 23C or 24C locally.

"Into next week, indications are still of warm and settled weather, however, temperatures will probably begin to dip back," she said.

Saturday will be mainly dry with clear spells in most areas of the country, with some mist or fog early in the day which will lift to give a nice, dry day.

Coastal drizzle

Coastal counties can expect perhaps a little coastal drizzle, and lowest temperatures of 9C to 14C are expected in light variable breezes.

In Munster, temperatures may reach 23C in the afternoon, and slightly cooler around the south coast, where sea breezes develop.

The south can expect the best of the sun on Sunday, with Cork temperatures set to peak at the early 20s, possibly being the last very warm day before things begin to cool off for the following week.

“Highs ranging from 17C in the north to 23C in the south, in light northerly breezes.

“Sunday night will be dry with patches of mist and fog developing,” the forecaster said.

According to Met Éireann, the pleasant and dry weather is here to stay – at least until next weekend.

While next week won't be as warm as this one, most of the country will remain dry with cloudy periods and sunny intervals.

On Monday, there will be a small chance of “an odd light shower”, according to Met Éireann, however, there may be highs of 17C in the east to 20C or 21C in the west.

Mainly dry

For the most part, the week will continue to be mainly dry with a blend of cloud and sunny spells, and the possibility of an isolated light shower.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler during the day, ranging from high teens to low 20s, with easterly breezes expected.

Next weekend is looking like the weather may become more unsettled with a return to rain or showers at times, as the country heads into September, leaving the Indian summer behind.