Spanish fishing vessel detained by Naval Service for alleged breaches of fishing regulations

The vessel was detained by Lé William Butler Yeats offshore patrol vessel Picture: Defence Forces

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 15:11
Nicole Glennon

The Naval Service has detained a Spanish fishing vessel for alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

The vessel was detained by Lé William Butler Yeats offshore patrol vessel "within the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone", a spokesperson for the Defence Forces said.

The vessel will be escorted to port, where on arrival it will be assigned to gardaí.

It is the seventh vessel detained by the Naval Service this year. 

Last week, the Naval Service detained a French fishing vessel 100 miles off the coast of Cork, also for alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

The Defence Forces conduct at sea fishery inspections as part of an agreement with the Sea Fishery Protection Authority.

Last year, the Irish Naval Service conducted more than 300 operations boarding fishing vessels, resulting in 16 detentions.

16 fishing vessels detained, 340 patient airlifts, 130 army operations in busy year for Defence Forces

