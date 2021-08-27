Primary schools urged to hold lessons outdoors and get parents involved

Primary schools are being encouraged to take lessons outside again this year, and to get parents involved in school activities again after last year’s lockdowns upended on-site visits.

Due to the pandemic, outdoor learning became a significant feature of many students’ learning last year.

This contributed towards “building pupils’ sense of wellbeing and contentment”, and schools are now being encouraged to “maximise '' any opportunities for outdoor learning again. Last year, parents were often unable to take an active role in onsite school initiatives due to restrictions.

Now, schools are being told to implement ways to encourage parental involvement, when public health advice allows, for example through different literacy, numeracy and wellbeing initiatives.

Schools are also being encouraged to organise parent-teacher meetings, in line with public health advice, during the first school term in order to share information early with parents about a student’s particular needs.

The details are included in the curriculum guide for this school year for all primary schools. The 2020-2021 school year was a year like no other for school communities, the guide states.

“During this time, schools continually demonstrated their capacity to be responsive to shifting demands and resilient when faced with evolving challenges.”

School closures affected all pupils, but those with special educational needs (SEN) and most at risk of educational disadvantage were often particularly adversely impacted, the guide added.

“Upon reopening, schools continued to apply strategies and approaches used during remote provision, including in the areas of digital technology and outdoor learning, to enhance learner outcomes and experiences. The coming school year will bring with it its own challenges but will also provide opportunities to harness and build on last year’s learning.”

School closures affected all pupils, but those with special educational needs (SEN) and most at risk of educational disadvantage were often particularly adversely impacted. File photo: Larry Cummins

Many schools explored different digital technologies during periods of remote teaching during the last school year.

"Schools should continue to capitalise on the strengths of using digital technology as a resource to extend and enrich pupils’ learning in the year ahead."

"Technology may also be useful for positive relationship building between classes, using video or audio facilities for presentations, for example."

This year, the School Inspectorate will also be looking at the extent to which schools are engaging with the requirements of the anti-bullying procedures.