Almost 20% of deaths in first quarter were from Covid-19

Nearly a fifth of all deaths recorded in Ireland in the first three months of the year were due to Covid-19, official statistics suggest.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) said that in the first quarter of 2021, there were 1,846 deaths due to the virus, accounting for more than 19% of the total.

There were 9,564 deaths from January to March, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when the country was under sharp lockdown measures, an increase of 890 deaths from the same three-month period a year earlier, when the coronavirus was still considered novel and its effects largely unknown.

This equates to a death rate of 7.7 per 1,000 population, an increase of 0.7 points from a year earlier.

Cancer and circulatory disease were the biggest causes of death in Ireland in the first quarter of 2021, accounting for just under half - down from more than 57% in the same quarter last year.

There were 37 infant deaths registered in the first quarter, giving an infant mortality rate of 2.7 per 1,000 live births, the CSO said.

Births

Statistician Carol Anne Hennessy said the number of births has fallen by almost 500 from the same quarter in the previous year to 13,895, a drop of more than three percentage points.

Births to teenage mothers also continue to fall, down from 221 in the first quarter of 2020 to 179 from January to March this year, Ms Hennessy said.

There were eight births to mothers aged 16 or under, despite the age of consent to sexual activity being 17.

The average age of mothers was just over 33 in the first three months of 2021, the same as a year previously, while 10 years ago, it was 31.7 years for the same period, according to the CSO.

Dublin city saw almost 10% of the total live births, followed by Cork county with almost 9% registered.

There were 5,566 births registered as outside marriage/civil partnership, or just over 40% of all births in the first three months.

Suicides

The sharp gender discrepancy in the rate of deaths by suicide was also laid bare by the data.

There were 185 deaths due to accidents, suicides and other external causes, with 36 officially recorded as death by suicide. More than 80% of deaths by suicide were male, although the total was down by 50% compared to the same quarter in 2020.

However, the HSE National Office for Suicide Prevention (NOSP) advised last month that public health restrictions associated with the pandemic impacted on the ability of Coroner’s Courts to hold public hearings.

Consequently, this will have impacted on the number of deaths registered and subsequently assigned an underlying cause of death of intentional self-harm, it said.

The CSO said: "The difficulty lies in automatically assigning a verdict from a broad range of verdicts open to a coroner or jury which include accidental death, misadventure, suicide, open verdict, natural causes (if so found at inquest) and in certain circumstances, unlawful killing.

"A provisional cause of death may have been assigned to a number of inquest cases pending the outcome of further enquiries."