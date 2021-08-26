'Huge spike' in people looking to give up dogs as Covid restrictions ease

Dog's Trust Ireland says there has been a "huge spike" in the number of people looking to give up their dogs as Ireland moves out of lockdown.

The charity says they are receiving around eight surrender requests every day, the most common reason being cited is people struggling with a dog's behaviour issues.

In July of 2020, the charity says they received 515 requests in the previous three months from people looking to surrender their dog, a 212% increase on the same period of 2020.

Ciara Byrne, head of communications at Dogs Trust Ireland, said the numbers are "quite astonishing numbers".

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, Ms Byrne said: "Unfortunately, we’re seeing a huge spike at the moment, especially since we’ve been emerging from lockdown.

"We’ve had the same number of requests so far this year as we had for the entirety of 2020."

Ms Byrne said the changing behaviour of dogs could be attributed to people's lives going back to normal with many returning to work and schools after the series of Covid-19 lockdowns.

“Dogs are receptive to anything, so they do notice when things change. Some of them really do struggle," she added.

Ms Byrne says the main goal is to keep dogs in their homes, and there are lots of things people can do to help their dogs.

“There are lots of things people can do, even just being aware or noticing that their dog may be following them around the house more, or becoming more attentive to their owners...or even things a little bit more frustrating like toileting in the house or destructive behaviour."

The charity says they are receiving around eight surrender requests every day, the most common reason being cited is people struggling with a dog's behaviour issues. Picture: Fran Veale

She concluded: "Dogs do give you signs - so it’s looking out for the signs and knowing how to cope with them.”

To combat the growing number of calls, Dogs Trust has launched their After Lockdown - Bark to Basics campaign, offering tips to help pets cope with being home alone for longer periods of time.

Becky Bristow, executive director of Dogs Trust Ireland, said the charity is worried by the number of calls they are receiving with people looking to get rid of their dogs.

She is encouraging dog owners to sign up for their 'Bark to Basics' campaign and start acclimatising their dogs to spending more time on their own.

"Our aim for this campaign is to help keep as many dogs happy in their existing homes as possible," she said.

"We are appealing to owners to be patient with their dogs and remember, dogs don’t chew your belongings out of spite, it’s usually caused by stress or boredom at suddenly finding themselves alone, with nothing to do.”