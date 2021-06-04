The pandemic puppy boom

“A dog shouldn't be left alone for more than four hours, and four hours is even a lot for a young dog, if you're out all day, you need to make some arrangement that somebody comes in at lunchtime or after a couple of hours and gets the dog out.”



If there is likely to be a change in the household routine in the coming months, now is the time to start preparing your pup, Marie O’Sullivan of Cork’s DAWG advises.



“Get in touch with positive reinforcement trainers who will be able to talk you through simple steps to help the dog cope with your absence when it comes.”



“Even if you just have a phone consultation with one of them, they can give you tips and tricks.

icon It's really important to prepare the dog to be without you.

“If you have a dog that's very high energy and intelligent, you need to think about getting them into a doggy daycare or [asking yourself] could you pay for a dog walker to come at lunchtime?”



“You need to think about how they're going to get that exercise, how they're going to get that mental stimulation, how they're going to get that socialization, before it comes to a pinch point.”



“There is doggy daycare now and there are people that will call and walk your dog for a fee,” Ms Fitzgerald of Limerick’s Animal Welfare adds, “but it’s all expensive.”



In fact, most people have no idea how expensive having a dog really is, she says.



“Very often people run into trouble with veterinary bills and costs associated with the dog.”



“Different people will find different solutions but some people will probably ring us…”