Risks need to be identified and measures taken as Covid restrictions ease, expert says

Professor of Immunology Paul Moynagh has said that as restrictions are eased, risks should be identified and measures are taken to mitigate against them.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Prof Moynagh also called for better communications between the different arms of Government, pointing out that the CMO Dr Tony Holohan had said that it would be acceptable for the Electric Picnic to go ahead if the attendees were vaccinated, while Laois Co Council said they had been advised against this by the HSE.