Risks need to be identified and measures taken as Covid restrictions ease, expert says

Professor of Immunology Paul Moynagh has said that as restrictions are eased, risks should be identified and measures are taken to mitigate against them.
Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Prof Moynagh also called for better communications between the different arms of Government, pointing out that the CMO Dr Tony Holohan had said that it would be acceptable for the Electric Picnic to go ahead if the attendees were vaccinated, while Laois Co Council said they had been advised against this by the HSE.
“We need to move along, to focus on issues like air filtration and quality.”
Prof Moynagh warned that there would still be outbreaks despite the success of the vaccine campaign.
The vaccine programme was doing what it was supposed to do, he said. It was preventing serious illness and reducing deaths.
“You’re never going to get a zero risk situation. We now have to live with the virus.”
Former Fine Gael Minister Regina Doherty told the same programme that it was time to give people confidence and agreed with Prof Moynagh that risks should be identified. People should then use personal responsibility.
The letter from the CMO to the Cabinet this week expressed confidence and optimism and that was very welcome. It was time to get excited about getting our lives back, she added.
The social cohesion being enjoyed in Ireland was phenomenal. The country needed to be very ambitious about getting back to normal life, said Senator Doherty.
Prof Moynagh agreed that personal responsibility was very important.