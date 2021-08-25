Police officers escape injury after breezeblock thrown from flats

Police officers in Belfast were “extremely fortunate not to be injured” after a breezeblock was thrown at their vehicle.

A police spokesperson said the officers would likely have been seriously injured or worse if they had not been travelling in an armoured vehicle.

They described the incident as a “deliberate and reckless attack on police”.

The neighbourhood officers had been on patrol in the New Lodge area in north Belfast on Tuesday evening when the breezeblock was thrown from a high-rise flat at Churchill House and landed on the roof of the vehicle.

A police spokesperson has appealed for witnesses and information following the incident which occured at around 8.50pm on Tuesday.

“It is extremely fortunate that none of the officers inside the vehicle were injured, however, this reprehensible attack caused substantial damage to the vehicle,” they said.

“If it wasn’t for the fact that this was an armoured vehicle, there is no doubt whatsoever that one of my officers could have been very seriously injured or worse.

The damaged caused to the roof of the police car (PSNI/PA)

A spokesperson for the PSNI said it is the second time a police vehicle has come under attack this week.

On Saturday, a missile was thrown from a block of flats in Victoria Parade at approximately 8.45pm.

“Attacks like these on officers, who are working diligently to protect and fight crime in the areas they serve, are attacks on the community as a whole, and are to be condemned," the spokesperson said.

“It is commendable that all of the officers involved, whilst shook up, continued to work their shifts, responding to calls, and protecting those most vulnerable who need our help and assistance.”

Anyone who has any information about any of these incidents which may assist the police with their enquiries is urged to contact 101, quoting reference number 1774 of 24/08/21.