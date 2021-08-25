18 further Covid-related deaths reported in past week as daily cases reach 2,051

Public health officials have confirmed a further 2,051 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with a further 18 deaths recorded in the past week.

As of 8am today, 323 patients with the disease are being treated in Irish hospitals, of which 56 are in intensive care units.

There has now been a total of 5,092 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said over 70% of cases are in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

"If you haven’t yet registered for your vaccine or have delayed receiving your second dose, please do so as soon as possible," he said.

"We know that vaccines work. They are about 80% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 disease and they provide approximately 95% protection against hospitalisation.

Dr Holohan said it was important the public remain vigilant and continue to follow the public health measures, particularly anyone who is returning to schools and college.

Unvaccinated pregnant teachers should return to classroom

Minister Norma Foley said the Department of Education has consulted with experts and it is their advice that staff who are pregnant are eligible to return to work and can be vaccinated at 14 weeks.

Pregnant teachers who did not want to return to work based on the advice of their GP or consultant could avail of pregnancy related leave, she added.

Education Minister Norma Foley speaking at a press conference at the Department of Education, Dublin today

The Minister was responding to a call from Ireland’s three leading teachers’ unions who had urged the Minister to permit pregnant staff to work from home as they had done throughout the pandemic.

The call came as public health officials revealed 16 pregnant women, most of whom were unvaccinated, have been admitted to intensive care units after contracting Covid-19 so far this year .

Since June, pregnant women have accounted for almost one in 10 (9.5%) Covid-19 patients in ICU's in Irish hospitals.