In Pictures: It's a big thumbs up from students as they return to the classroom

Harry Barrett after arriving on his first day in school at Bunscoil Rinn an Chabhlaigh, Rushbrooke, Cobh, Co. Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 18:35
Michelle McGlynn

Children around the country are returning to school this week in a welcome return to normality after a tumultuous 18 months.

For some at Bunscoil Rinn an Chabhlaigh in Cobh, Co Cork, today marked their first day of school.

Happily, there wasn't a tear shed - among the children, at least - as the excited little ones embarked on their school journey.

Others were returning to the classroom after a year that was often spent learning remotely. The children were delighted to be able to sit and learn and play with their classmates once again.

There were more firsts at Ursuline Secondary School in Blackrock, Co Cork where first year students arrived to their new school.

Mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitising are all part of the new normal at school but the nervous excitement of starting at a new school was a familiar sight.

As the new school year gets underway, parents, teachers and pupils will be hoping for year free from disruption and remote learning.

Senior infants (from left) Seamus Hoey, Scott Geasley, Liv Edmonds and Ala Byrne waving as they are welcomed back to school at Bunscoil Rinn an Chabhlaigh, Cobh. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Seán Doherty arriving for his first day in school with his mother Jackie as teacher Siobhán Looney waited at the classroom door at Bunscoil Rinn an Chabhlaigh, Rushbrooke, Cobh, Co Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Sam Hayes arriving on the first day in school being greeted by Orla O'Neill, teacher, at Bunscoil Rinn an Chabhlaigh. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Éanna Ó Fátharta and Iarlaith Monaghan with a thumbs up on their first day in school. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Sinéad Flannery, principal, and Alan Carney, deputy principal, with three sets of twins arriving back to school at Bunscoil Rinn an Chabhlaigh, Rushbrooke. From left: Danielle and Abigail O'Shea, Jessica and Sophie O'Neill and Sinéad and Amy Higgins. Picture: Denis Minihane
Jack Ruby arriving back to school at Bunscoil Rinn an Chabhlaigh. Picture: Denis Minihane
Jules Carney (right) who just started school with brothers Theo in fifth class and Alfie in senior infants. Picture: Denis Minihane
Conor Browne pictured with Jessica Pearson, SNA at Bunscoil Rinn an Chabhlaigh. Picture Denis Minihane
Liv Edmonds on her way back to school with her mother Amy and her sister Pippa. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Conor and Cian Phillips arriving back to school at Bunscoil Rinn an Chabhlaigh. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Julia Melon and Mazie Miskella arriving back to school at Bunscoil Rinn an Chabhlaigh, Rushbrooke. Picture: Denis Minihane
Oliver Biechonski with his mother Kamila as he arrived back to school. Picture: Denis Minihane
Ursuline Secondary School Principal Mr Patrick McBeth addresses new pupils in the school hall on their first day at secondary school. Picture: Larry Cummins
Isabel Twomey, Zoe Phillips, Ciara Gosnell, and Katie O'Leary on their first day at Ursuline Secondary School, Blackrock, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins
Isabel Twomey sanitises her hands upon entry to the school on her first day at secondary school. Picture: Larry Cummins.
Julia Ryan-Falvey and Sienna Cacchione on their first day at Ursuline Secondary School, Blackrock. Picture: Larry Cummins
Rebecca O'Neill, Ailbhe Cotter and Eabha Rogers. Picture: Larry Cummins
Addison Horgan (centre) gives a thumbs up for school as she enjoys her first day at Ursuline Secondary School with her friends. Picture: Larry Cummins
L-R: Emma Murphy, Grace French, Anya Lokugamage, Chloe McCarthy and Katie Hopkins. Picture: Larry Cummins
