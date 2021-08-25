In Pictures: It's a big thumbs up from students as they return to the classroom

Children around the country are returning to school this week in a welcome return to normality after a tumultuous 18 months.
For some at Bunscoil Rinn an Chabhlaigh in Cobh, Co Cork, today marked their first day of school.
Happily, there wasn't a tear shed - among the children, at least - as the excited little ones embarked on their school journey.
Others were returning to the classroom after a year that was often spent learning remotely. The children were delighted to be able to sit and learn and play with their classmates once again.
There were more firsts at Ursuline Secondary School in Blackrock, Co Cork where first year students arrived to their new school.
Mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitising are all part of the new normal at school but the nervous excitement of starting at a new school was a familiar sight.
As the new school year gets underway, parents, teachers and pupils will be hoping for year free from disruption and remote learning.