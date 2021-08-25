Garda Commissioner Drew Harris warns against 'militancy' in anti-vaccination protests

The Garda Commissioner has warned anyone “with a view towards militancy” taking part in planned anti-vaccination protests during tomorrow’s State visit of French President Emmanuel Macron that any law breaking “will not be tolerated”.

Drew Harris said protests were “part of a healthy democracy” and that An Garda Síochána will facilitate it where they can as long as it “stays within the law”.

It comes as the Yellow Vest movement has called for a rally “against discrimination” and medical passports during President Macron’s visit with gatherings outside Government Buildings on Merrion Street followed by a demonstration later in the day outside Áras an Uachtaráin.

“We are a very oiled machine in terms of managing visits of state,” Commissioner Harris said.

“Obviously, the visit of President Macron is a real privilege and highlight for us and will be properly policed.”

Protest is part of a healthy democracy and we will facilitate where we can but we’ll also make sure it stays within the law.

The Irish Examiner last week reported on Garda concerns over possible actions involving a truck a small number of anti-vaccination protestors had reportedly discussed outside Government Buildings.

“If people come to a protest with a view towards militancy and breaking the law they need to be aware we have a policing operation in place and actual breaking of the law and engaging in violent action will not be tolerated," Mr Harris said.

Referring to reports that Garda Intelligence had advised members of potential threats from right-wing groups to vaccination centres and 5G masks, Commissioner Harris said it was a “precautionary” measure.

“What we are doing is flagging up to our members that this actually exists. We’ve seen this in other jurisdictions and we were worried that has probably made it through the internet and social media and we would have incidents of it as well.

“It is much about precautionary, so, if we had any calls, we’d respond quickly to vaccination centres.”

Commissioner Harris also flagged more engagement between gardaí and pubs around Croke Park to avoid a repeat of last weekend’s crowds at pubs after the hurling final.

This Saturday sees the semi-final of the football championship, with the final on Saturday, 11 September.

Gardaí asked some pubs to close temporarily and are investigating one pub for alleged breaches.

“There was some interventions last weekend and we’ve learned from that,” said the commissioner. “Changes are going to be in respect of our engagement with licencees.”

He said gardaí don’t have legal powers on social distancing or mask wearing, but urged people to comply with health advice.

Commenting on the scenes outside Croke Park, Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said: “Of course everybody was very concerned about the scenes.”