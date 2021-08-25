Gardaí ask public for help tracing boy, 16, missing for over a week 

Gardai have renewed their appeal for information on a 16-year-old boy who has been missing for over a week.
Jan Kuc was last seen in the Mullingar area of Westmeath on Tuesday, August 17, at 2.30am.
Jan is described as being 6ft 2n in height, of medium build with short black hair. When last seen, he was wearing a tracksuit.
Jan is believed to be in the North Dublin area.
Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí in locating Jan are asked to contact gardaí in Mullingar on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.