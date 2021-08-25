One in four people have suffered mental health deterioration during the pandemic 

A quarter of Irish people reported a deterioration in their mental health over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, while an organisation supporting older people has fielded more than 50,000 calls since its onset.

A survey by the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland's (RCSI) University of Medicine and Health Sciences found that while one in four felt their mental health declined, a fifth of respondents felt their overall health was worse than when Covid-19 began.

However, despite the proliferation of misinformation regarding health and the promotion of unproven treatments pervading social media in recent months, the number of people who trust medical professionals has improved since the RCSI's last survey two years ago, before the pandemic struck.

Some 73% of survey respondents completely trust the information shared with them by healthcare professionals, up from 61% in 2019 when this survey was last undertaken, the RCSI said. Just 7% completely trust the health information they find online, and 3% completely trust the heath information shared on social media, it added.

The survey was undertaken to coincide with the launch of the 2021/2022 RCSI MyHealth virtual series, which the university says will seek to equip people with the tools to take better care of their own health and wellbeing.

Science around long Covid

A series of lectures will take place, beginning with examining the science around so-called 'long Covid' on September 21. Long Covid is described as prolonged symptoms of the virus, including effects such as fatigue, chest pain, and memory fog.

Dean of RCSI’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Professor Hannah McGee, said: “We know that the Irish public has great confidence in the information they get from healthcare professionals and the pandemic has really shone a light on the importance of health promotion.

"The RCSI MyHealth series gives our academics, clinicians and scientists the platform to use their knowledge to help people live healthier lives.

“Globally, there is a much greater understanding of the benefits of a lifestyle medicine approach to health. As a singularly focused health sciences university, we have a particular responsibility to use our knowledge to help people to make the small lifestyle adjustments that will enhance their physical and mental health as we emerge from the pandemic."

50,000 calls to Alone

Meanwhile, the Alone charity, which supports older people who are socially isolated, homeless, living in poverty or crisis, said it has received in excess of 50,000 calls since the pandemic began.

The charity encouraged more people to make contact.

"Professional staff are available to answer queries and give advice and reassurance where necessary. The support line is open seven days a week, 8am to 8pm, by calling 0818 222 024," it said.